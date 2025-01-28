iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,579 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,517,000 after buying an additional 74,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,421,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,077,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,400,000 after purchasing an additional 152,298 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 953,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,309,000 after purchasing an additional 947,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 659,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,627,000 after buying an additional 50,215 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.29.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

