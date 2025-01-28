iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Position Boosted by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFV. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7,296.4% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.