iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 28.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 197,073 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,728,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.11 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

