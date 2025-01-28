Israel Acquisitions (NASDAQ: ISRLU) Enters Business Combination Agreement with Gadfin Ltd. – Bringing Innovative Aerial Delivery Technology to Nasdaq

Israel Acquisitions Corp, a Cayman Islands exempted company, has officially announced the signing of a business combination agreement with Israel-based Gadfin Ltd. The agreement, signed on January 26, 2025, outlines a series of intended transactions that will result in Gadfin becoming a wholly-owned subsidiary of NewPubco. This move is set to bring Gadfin’s cutting-edge unmanned aerial delivery technology to the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Gadfin’s pioneering hydrogen-powered drones are designed for all-weather, long-range, heavy-duty cargo deliveries, including essential medical supplies. This technology is expected to significantly advance logistics delivery capabilities in various sectors, both domestically and globally. Gadfin’s innovative drones are poised to make a transformative impact on the drone cargo delivery industry.

As per the Business Combination Agreement, Gadfin equity holders are anticipated to receive up to $200 million in consideration through NewPubco Ordinary Shares, subject to certain conditions. Following the merger, NewPubco is expected to issue Price Adjustment Earnout Shares based on specific share price milestones. The agreement also covers the conversion of IAC units and warrants into shares, aligning with the merger process.

Moving forward, the completion of the business combination is subject to various closing conditions, including shareholder and regulatory approvals. The Executive Boards of both Israel Acquisitions Corp and Gadfin have unanimously approved the agreement, highlighting the strategic alignment and potential for growth opportunities in the drone logistics sector.

Israel Acquisitions Corp, led by Chairman Izhar Shay, and Gadfin Ltd under the leadership of Founder and CEO Eyal Regev, are enthusiastic about the partnership. The transaction is expected to enhance Gadfin’s growth trajectory and market presence, driven by a blend of technological innovation and strategic business acumen.

The advisory team for Israel Acquisitions Corp includes Tiberius Capital Markets, Reed Smith LLP, and Stuarts Humphries. Legal advisement for Gadfin is provided by Herzog, Fox, and Neeman.

This transformative move signifies Israel Acquisitions Corp’s strategic vision to leverage transformative technologies like Gadfin’s innovative drone delivery services, setting the stage for innovative advancements in the logistics and cargo delivery industry.

The official joint press release by Israel Acquisitions Corp and Gadfin Ltd. can be found attached to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s report filed on January 27, 2025, for further details.

Investors are advised to stay tuned for further disclosures and updates related to this significant development in the drone delivery sector.

About Israel Acquisitions

Israel Acquisitions Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in high-growth technology companies in Israel. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

