Issuer Direct (NYSE: ISDR) Changes Name to ACCESS Newswire Inc. and Updates Ticker Symbol**On January 23, 2025, ACCESS Newswire Inc., formerly known as Issuer Direct Corporation, made significant changes to its corporate identity by altering its na

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

