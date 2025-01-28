Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $1.37 per share and revenue of $579,100.00 billion for the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY25 guidance at $5.78-5.87 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.870 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.39. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $189.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

See Also

