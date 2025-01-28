Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as low as $0.86. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 367,642 shares trading hands.

Jaguar Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

