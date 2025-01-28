Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Denver PWM LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 25.4% in the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total transaction of $3,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $191.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $202.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

