Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 690 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $9,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJNK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 98.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SJNK stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.41.

About SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

