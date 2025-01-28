Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $8,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,024,000 after acquiring an additional 207,424 shares in the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,875,000. Cedrus LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,543,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,734,000 after buying an additional 19,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 80,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $792.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.59.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

