Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 530.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000.

Get Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBCG opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average is $43.87.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.