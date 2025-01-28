Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.36 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,238 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Pedro F. P. Navio sold 45,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $1,505,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,122.75. This trade represents a 21.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

