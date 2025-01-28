Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.15.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

