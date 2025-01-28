Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $8.89 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 242,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,888,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

