Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,416 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 649.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 553,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 479,973 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after buying an additional 409,593 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,145.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 407,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,375,000 after buying an additional 400,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 274.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 405,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,282,000 after acquiring an additional 297,432 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $56.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 138.58%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Articles

