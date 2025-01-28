Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 37,082 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.44% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after acquiring an additional 464,165 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2,963.3% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 369,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,031,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 335.4% in the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 251,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $588.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.72.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

