Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 390,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Granite FO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $368.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.85 and a 200-day moving average of $156.10. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22,438,500 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

