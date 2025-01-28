JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $267.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $748.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

