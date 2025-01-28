JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,888,088,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,784,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,841 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 137.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,376,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,590 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,692,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,073,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $265.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $267.10. The firm has a market cap of $748.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

