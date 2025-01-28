JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Emerging Markets (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 109.54 ($1.36) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.34). JPMorgan Emerging Markets shares last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.35), with a volume of 22,646,754 shares trading hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,480.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.79.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Company Profile

Gain access to the attractive long-term growth potential of emerging markets– Focus on quality, sustainable growth across the market cap spectrum

We aim to maximise total returns by building a diversified portfolio of high quality emerging market companies, both large and small caps, with the potential to deliver sustainable long term growth.

