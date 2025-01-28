KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.59 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 5,642 shares traded.

KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.63.

About KCR Residential REIT

KCR Residential REIT plc was admitted to AIM on the London Stock Exchange on 3 July 2015.

KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.

