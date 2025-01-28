KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.59 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.50 ($0.11). KCR Residential REIT shares last traded at GBX 8.65 ($0.11), with a volume of 5,642 shares traded.
KCR Residential REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.63.
About KCR Residential REIT
KCR’s objective is capitalise on its position as the first REIT specialising in residential property in the private rented sector (PRS) to build a substantial investment portfolio that generates secure income flow for shareholders through the acquisition of property SPVs.
