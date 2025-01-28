Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Has Lowered Expectations for United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Price

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday.

United Bankshares stock opened at $38.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

In related news, Director Mark R. Nesselroad sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $234,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,203.84. This represents a 14.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $542,110. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

