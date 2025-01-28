KeyCorp Raises Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $185.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIDD. StockNews.com raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $171.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Middleby has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $177.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.78.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.15). Middleby had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $942.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Middleby by 93.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Middleby by 820.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

