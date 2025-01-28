Kimco Realty Corporation Announces Board Leadership Changes

Kimco Realty Corporation, a prominent real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the NYSE under the symbol KIM, recently disclosed significant changes in its board leadership, as detailed in its filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on January 20, 2025.

Following over 60 years of service, Executive Chairman Milton Cooper will retire from his role at both the Company and Kimco Realty OP, LLC at the upcoming 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Upon his retirement, Richard Saltzman will transition into the position of Independent Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Mary Hogan Preusse will step down as Lead Independent Director, continuing as a board member, while Milton Cooper will take on the title of Chairman Emeritus.

Nancy Lashine and Ross Cooper have been appointed as new members to Kimco’s Board of Directors, with Lashine joining the Audit and Executive Compensation Committees.

Conor Flynn, CEO of Kimco Realty Corporation, expressed gratitude for Milton Cooper’s enduring leadership, highlighting his pivotal role since the company’s inception. Cooper will assume a supportive advisory role as Chairman Emeritus post-retirement, providing guidance to the board.

Richard Saltzman, a director of Kimco since 2003 and Chair of the Audit Committee, will take on the chairman role. He shared his excitement for this new responsibility and looks forward to collaborating with fellow directors and the management team to drive continued success and value creation.

Both Nancy Lashine and Ross Cooper bring valuable industry insights to Kimco’s board. Lashine, managing partner of Park Madison Partners, and Ross Cooper, President and Chief Investment Officer at Kimco since 2017, are expected to enhance the strategic vision of the Company.

Kimco’s commitment to corporate responsibility and expertise in shopping center ownership, management, and redevelopment has solidified its market presence and contributed to its longevity in the industry. As a leading owner and operator of high-quality shopping centers in the U.S., Kimco Realty has established itself as an industry pioneer since its founding in 1960.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to follow Kimco’s updates via the Company’s investor relations website, SEC filings, press releases, and social media channels for the latest information regarding the company and its operations.

The Company’s press release, along with further details on the board leadership transitions, can be accessed via the official investor relations website.

