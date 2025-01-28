KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $34,220.00 billion for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:KREF opened at $10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 277.63 and a current ratio of 277.63. The stock has a market cap of $720.05 million, a P/E ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 1.00. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $13.19.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.