Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $36.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.18. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $13.99 and a one year high of $36.92.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Edward Kolodzieski sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,675.41. This represents a 57.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Daunt sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $144,017.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,029.12. This represents a 9.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,668 shares of company stock worth $3,331,558 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

