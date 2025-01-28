Match Group (MTCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Match Group to post earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $858,095.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 19% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. UBS Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

