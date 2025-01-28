MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.1% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,846.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,844.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,913.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,324.99 and a 52-week high of $2,161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,241.00.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

