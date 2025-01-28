Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,162,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $5,589,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 26,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on META. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $654.20.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of META stock opened at $659.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.10 and a fifty-two week high of $663.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $561.55.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.17, for a total transaction of $252,071.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,890,460.68. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.55, for a total transaction of $571,552.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,215,915.50. The trade was a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 603,032 shares of company stock worth $368,666,614. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

