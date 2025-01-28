MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.86 ($4.42) and traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.42). MIGO Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 353.02 ($4.39), with a volume of 112,300 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 354.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £74.54 million, a PE ratio of 985.11 and a beta of 0.51.

About MIGO Opportunities Trust

The Company aims to outperform Sterling Overnight Interbank Average (SONIA)* 3 month plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting the pricing of closed-end funds.

The Company invests in closed-end investment funds traded on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market, but has the flexibility to invest in investment funds listed or dealt on other recognised stock exchanges, in unlisted closed-end funds (including, but not limited to, funds traded on the FTSE AIM All-Share Index) and in open-ended investment funds.

