Modine Manufacturing (MOD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share and revenue of $615,020.00 billion for the quarter.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 26.2 %

NYSE MOD opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

