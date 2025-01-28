Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 650.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 90.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Down 26.2 %

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.34. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.86 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

