Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) CEO Participates in Virtual Investor Segment: 8-K Filing Reveals

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company, recently disclosed in an SEC filing that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Walter Klemp, took part in a Virtual Investor “What this Means” segment. The announcement was made through a press release distributed on January 27, 2025.

According to the Form 8-K filing dated January 27, 2025, a copy of the script from the investor event has been attached to the report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference. The company emphasized that the information shared during this segment is being furnished and shall not be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor will it be incorporated by reference unless explicitly identified in any subsequent filings under the Exchange Act or Securities Act of 1933.

The company’s disclosure falls under Item 7.01 – Regulation FD Disclosure in the Form 8-K filing. This section highlights the participation of Moleculin Biotech’s CEO in the virtual investor event and the attached script for reference by interested parties.

Furthermore, the filing also includes Item 9.01 – Financial Statements and Exhibits. Notably, the Form 8-K includes Exhibit 99.1, which contains the script of the investor call dated January 27, 2025, providing insight into the discussions and information shared during the event.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., known for its innovative work in the biopharmaceutical industry, remains focused on advancing its research and development efforts. The company’s engagement in virtual investor events underscores its commitment to transparent communication and engagement with the investment community.

As of the date of this report, Moleculin Biotech has not announced any further financial updates or developments beyond the details shared in the Form 8-K filing.

This article has been compiled based on information disclosed in the Form 8-K filing submitted by Moleculin Biotech, Inc. to the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 27, 2025. Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the original filing for a comprehensive overview of the company’s recent activities.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Moleculin Biotech’s 8K filing here.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

