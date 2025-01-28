Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 1,288 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toro by 24.5% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,453 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Toro by 6,995.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 72,962 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Toro by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 278,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Toro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Toro Stock Up 1.3 %

TTC stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.08.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Toro announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback 4,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.