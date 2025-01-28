Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,349,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Primerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,514,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Primerica by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $903,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,942,728.94. This trade represents a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $290.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.70. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.76 and a 1 year high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.87. Primerica had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $774.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $450.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Primerica from $314.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.14.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

