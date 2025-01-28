Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 258.0% during the third quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 646,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,988 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 392.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,287,000 after buying an additional 376,892 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,466,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,537,000 after buying an additional 371,980 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 771.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,008,000 after buying an additional 367,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,109,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,979,000 after acquiring an additional 330,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO opened at $107.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.79 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 22.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

