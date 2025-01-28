Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $45.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

