Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAIA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,255,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Saia by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,761,000 after acquiring an additional 64,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Saia by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Saia by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 250,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98,383 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rohit Lal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $627,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,200. This represents a 11.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $499.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $502.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.59. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.90 and a fifty-two week high of $628.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAIA. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Saia from $651.00 to $644.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Saia from $503.00 to $488.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down from $565.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Saia from $612.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Saia

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.