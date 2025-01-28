Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 38,716,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,245,218,000 after buying an additional 1,720,650 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 133.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,616,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 512,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $63,949,850.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,354,152.92. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,684 shares of company stock worth $68,444,576 over the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $119.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 195.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.45. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $66.56 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $628.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

