Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in RB Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in RB Global by 196.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RB Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in RB Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.56. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on RB Global from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RB Global from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RB Global from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

