Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $23.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

