Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. David J Yvars Group raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

BST stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $39.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

