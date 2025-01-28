Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 164 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,300. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

