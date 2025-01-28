Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,827 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $46,409,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,982,000. Marmo Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% in the third quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC now owns 268,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,422 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 586.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,693,000 after purchasing an additional 138,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,147,000.

XSMO stock opened at $68.77 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $482.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

