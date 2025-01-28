Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in GSK by 73.8% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in GSK by 231.8% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $31.72 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim cut shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

