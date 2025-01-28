Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 56.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.17.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock opened at $276.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.99. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

