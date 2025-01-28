Mutual Advisors LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 328,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 10.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paycor HCM from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paycor HCM from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

