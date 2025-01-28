Mutual Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 413,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 198,188 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,987,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 104,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.17 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.