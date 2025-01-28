Mutual Advisors LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Roblox by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Roblox by 277.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,581,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,698.29. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $115,639.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,179.80. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,812 shares of company stock valued at $80,070,173 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $67.16 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.81.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

