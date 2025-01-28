Mutual Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth $42,160,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,965,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,896,000 after buying an additional 784,250 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at about $19,075,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,953,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,057,000 after buying an additional 370,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,216,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of BAM opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $37.29 and a 12-month high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 85.03% and a net margin of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

